FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
May 4, 2018 / 9:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

India's Ambuja Cements Q1 profit rises 10 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - India’s Ambuja Cements Ltd, part of global conglomerate LafargeHolcim Ltd, posted a 10.2 percent rise in its first-quarter profit, underpinned by higher cement sales volumes.

Standalone net profit rose to 2.72 billion rupees ($40.68 million) in the quarter ended March 31, from 2.47 billion rupees a year earlier, Ambuja said on Friday.

Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of 2.97 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations fell 2.1 percent to 28.63 billion rupees.

Cement sales volume were 3.3 percent higher for the quarter. ($1 = 66.8650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.