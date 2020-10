Oct 20 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the world’s largest theater chain, said on Tuesday it expects existing cash resources to be largely exhausted by the end of this year or early 2021.

“Substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time,” it said in a filing. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)