in 22 days
Chipmaker AMD's revenue rises 19 pct
July 25, 2017 / 8:19 PM / in 22 days

Chipmaker AMD's revenue rises 19 pct

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by demand for its graphics chips and its new Ryzen processors for PCs.

However, the company reported a net loss of $16 million, or 2 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 1, compared with a profit of $69 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.22 billion from $1.03 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

