Advanced Micro Devices forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Tuesday as a coronavirus-led shift to remote working and playing from home drives demand for its chips used in PCs, data centers and gaming consoles.

The company projected first-quarter revenue to be about $3.2 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $2.74 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.