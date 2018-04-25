FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 8:20 PM / in 2 hours

AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s first-quarter revenue rose 40 percent, led by higher sales of its graphics chips used in computers and data centers.

The company reported on Wednesday a net income of $81 million, or 8 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $33 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

The Santa Clara, California-based company’s revenue rose to $1.65 billion from $1.18 billion. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

