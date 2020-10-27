AMD forecast fourth-quarter sales above expectations

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, just as the semiconductor designer announced a $35 billion deal to buy chipmaker Xilinx Inc.

AMD expects current-quarter revenue to be about $3 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $2.63 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Arun Koyyur)