AMD forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as chipmakers struggle with an industry-wide slowdown and the fallout from an ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $2.1 billion, plus or minus $50 million, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $2.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)