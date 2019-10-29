Company News
October 29, 2019 / 8:20 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

AMD forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as chipmakers struggle with an industry-wide slowdown and the fallout from an ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $2.1 billion, plus or minus $50 million, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $2.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below