Company News
April 28, 2020 / 8:33 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

AMD forecasts current-quarter revenue largely below estimates

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue largely below estimates as shutdowns put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic choke economic activity and fuel uncertainty over demand recovery.

The company expects second-quarter revenue to be about $1.85 billion plus or minus $100 million, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $1.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)

