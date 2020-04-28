AMD forecasts current-quarter revenue largely below estimates

April 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue largely below estimates as shutdowns put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic choke economic activity and fuel uncertainty over demand recovery.

The company expects second-quarter revenue to be about $1.85 billion plus or minus $100 million, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $1.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)