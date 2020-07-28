Company News
July 28, 2020 / 8:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AMD forecasts current-quarter sales above estimates

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, driven by a surge in chip demand from data-center operators and PC makers scrambling to meet coronavirus-induced remote work needs.

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be about $2.55 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below