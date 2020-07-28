AMD forecasts current-quarter sales above estimates

July 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, driven by a surge in chip demand from data-center operators and PC makers scrambling to meet coronavirus-induced remote work needs.

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be about $2.55 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared to analysts’ average estimate of $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)