AMD reports record data center revenue, shares jump

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday said it saw record growth in data center revenue, in sharp contrast to results by bigger rivals Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp.

The company’s profit met Wall Street targets. Shares of AMD rose 4.4 percent in after hours trade.

Both Intel and Nvidia had flagged a stagnating growth in data center sales, a segment where AMD is beginning to get a foothold on the back of its server chips.