AMD's quarterly revenue beats estimates on data center growth

April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by growth in its data center business, sending its shares up 6 percent in extended trading.

AMD also said it expects revenue of about $1.52 billion, plus or minus $50 million, in the second quarter ending June. Analysts on average were expecting $1.52 billion.

Revenue in the first quarter fell 22.7 percent to $1.27 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.26 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Shariq Khan and Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)