FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
January 30, 2018 / 9:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

AMD's revenue rises 33 pct, says Spectre fix could be 'costly'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Chipmaker AMD’s revenue rose 33 percent in the fourth quarter, as it benefited from strong demand for its processors for data centers and computers.

AMD, in a cautionary statement accompanying quarterly results, said its efforts to address security vulnerabilities in its chips could be “costly and may be partially effective or not successful at all.”

The company’s shares fell 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Earlier this month, security researchers disclosed flaws that could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from AMD, Intel Corp and ARM Holdings. The two chip flaws are named Meltdown and Spectre.

AMD said revenue rose to $1.48 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 30 from $1.11 billion a year earlier.

The company reported net income of $61 million or 6 cents per share, compared to a loss of $51 million or 6 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.