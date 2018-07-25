FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 25, 2018 / 8:48 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

AMD's second-quarter revenue rises 53 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s quarterly revenue rose 53 percent on Wednesday, as a rare surge in demand for personal computers boosted sales of its processors and graphics chips used in computers and data centers.

Net income was $116 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $42 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

AMD’s revenue rose to $1.76 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.