AMD's second-quarter revenue rises 53 pct

July 25 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s quarterly revenue rose 53 percent on Wednesday, as a rare surge in demand for personal computers boosted sales of its processors and graphics chips used in computers and data centers.

Net income was $116 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared to a loss of $42 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

AMD’s revenue rose to $1.76 billion from $1.15 billion. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)