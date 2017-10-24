Chipmaker AMD reports 25.7 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 25.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, its sixth straight quarter rise, aided by a slew of launches such as the Epyc processors for servers and a new range of Ryzen desktop processors.

The company reported a net income of $71 million, or 7 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept.30, compared with a loss of $406 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

The chipmaker’s revenue rose to $1.64 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)