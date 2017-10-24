FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chipmaker AMD reports 25.7 pct rise in quarterly revenue
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2017 / 8:32 PM / in 11 hours

Chipmaker AMD reports 25.7 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a 25.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, its sixth straight quarter rise, aided by a slew of launches such as the Epyc processors for servers and a new range of Ryzen desktop processors.

The company reported a net income of $71 million, or 7 cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept.30, compared with a loss of $406 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

The chipmaker’s revenue rose to $1.64 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.