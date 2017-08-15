FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amec Foster's proposed asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval - regulator
August 15, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 2 hours ago

Amec Foster's proposed asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval - regulator

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Amec Foster Wheeler's proposal to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc, UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday.

The market regulator said the divestiture, or a modified version of it, might be acceptable and that it would open a public consultation in due course. (bit.ly/2vE7JcA)

British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler is being bought by John Wood Group for 2.2 billion pound ($2.8 billion). (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

