FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Amec Foster Wheeler reports 8 pct dip in H1 trading profit
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 10, 2017 / 6:26 AM / in 2 months

UK's Amec Foster Wheeler reports 8 pct dip in H1 trading profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - British oil and gas services company Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, which is being bought by John Wood Group Plc, reported an 8 percent fall in its half-year trading profit, hurt by weak upstream oil and gas markets.

The company reported a trading profit of 162 million pounds ($210.2 million) for the first half ended June 30, compared with 177 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue fell 18 percent to 2.33 billion pounds in the period. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.