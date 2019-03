March 6 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc forecast current-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, sending the apparel maker’s shares down 5 percent.

The company said it expects first-quarter adjusted earnings of 19 cents to 21 cents per share, below analysts’ expectations of 24 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)