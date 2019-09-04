Company News
American Eagle misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

Sept 4 - American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported quarterly same-store sales that fell short of Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, hit by weak sales of its seasonal clothing lines and a delayed start to the back-to-school shopping season.

Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 2% in the second quarter ended August 3, below analysts’ average estimate of a 3.05% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $64.98 million, or 38 cents per share, from $60.33 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

