American Eagle Outfitters misses quarterly same-store sales estimates

Dec 11 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported quarterly comparable sales that missed analysts’ estimates on Tuesday, hurt by lower-than-expected demand for its flagship line of apparel.

The Pittsburgh-based company’s same-store sales rose 8 percent, missing analysts’ average estimate of an 8.5 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $85.5 million, or 48 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $63.73 million, or 36 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

