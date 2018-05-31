FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
May 31, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

American Eagle Outfitters reports record Q1 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a record better-than-expected rise in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday helped again by strong demand for its Aerie line of lingerie.

The company’s comparable sales rose 9 percent, in the first quarter ended May 5, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 5.8 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $39.9 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter, from $25.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 8 percent to $823 million. (Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.