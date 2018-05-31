American Eagle Outfitters reports record Q1 sales

May 31 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc reported a record better-than-expected rise in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday helped again by strong demand for its Aerie line of lingerie.

The company’s comparable sales rose 9 percent, in the first quarter ended May 5, beating analysts’ average estimate of a 5.8 percent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $39.9 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter, from $25.2 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 8 percent to $823 million. (Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York)