American Eagle posts 3% quarterly sales decline

Nov 24 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc said third-quarter revenue fell about 3% on Tuesday, as store traffic slumped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue fell to $1.03 billion in the quarter ended Oct. 31, from $1.07 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $58.1 million, or 32 cents per share from $80.76 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.