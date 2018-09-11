UPDATE 1-Amer Sports confirms takeover interest from China's Anta

* Amer Sports confirms interest from Anta, FountainVest

By Anne Kauranen and Julie Zhu

HELSINKI/HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Finnish sports equipment maker Amer Sports has received a non-binding indication of interest from a consortium comprising its Chinese rival Anta Sports and the Asian private equity firm FountainVest Partners, it said on Tuesday.

A deal could fetch over 4 billion euros ($4.66 billion), one person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Amer had a market capitalisation of 3.34 billion euros as of Monday’s close.

Shares in the Helsinki-based maker of Salomon hiking boots, Wilson tennis rackets and Arc’teryx outdoor clothing earlier jumped 11.8 percent on a Bloomberg report that ANTA was considering an offer, before trading was halted.

“At this time, Amer Sports is not engaged in any negotiations with the consortium and has made no decisions in respect of the indication of interest,” Amer said in a statement.

Amer has long been a target for Anta, which sells the Fila and Descente sportswear brands as well as its own home-grown Anta brand in China, as it aims to expand overseas through acquisitions of further well-established global brands.

The source said the Chinese consortium aims to submit an offer to Amer in the coming weeks and finalise the buyout deal by the end of the year.

Amer Sports said the consortium’s indication was to acquire its entire share capital for cash, adding that the deal was subject to a number of conditions including the approval of shareholders holding at least 90 percent of its shares. (Editing by Jason Neely and Georgina Prodhan)