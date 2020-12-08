UPDATE 1-Slim's America Movil says Mexican regulator imposes new competition measures

(Adds details of resolution)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s America Movil said on Tuesday that the country’s telecoms regulator had adjusted actions aimed at limiting the company’s power in the market, suppressing some measures but also adding new ones.

America Movil, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said the resolution by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) did not reflect deep changes in the sector six years after measures were first imposed with the goal of opening up Mexico’s telecoms industry to more competition.

“(America Movil) believes that IFT’s resolution is not based on an integral evaluation in terms of competition of the different markets in the Mexican telecommunications sector,” the company said in a statement.

The resolution came after an IFT review that occurs every two years of the company and its subsidiaries “to encourage greater competition, eliminate possible barriers and avoid anti-competitive practices,” according to the regulator.

The resolution addresses issues including rules applicable to installment purchase of equipment and various new information reports that must be provided to the IFT, America Movil said.

America Movil said it would challenge the resolution.