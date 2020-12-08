UPDATE 2-Mexico tightens telecom rules; Slim's America Movil bristles

(New throughout, adds background, ATT comment and analyst comment)

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecoms regulator on Tuesday announced actions aimed at limiting telecom giant America Movil’s power in the market, adding new measures that limit fees that the company can charge customers.

The IFT’s resolution aims to curb charges to consumers for various services including the unlocking of devices, rates for out-of-network roaming and the end of a promotional prices, the regulator said in a statement, without going into detail about the specific changes.

The rules are aimed at limiting anti-competitive practices and helping consumers by avoiding unwanted charges.

America Movil, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, said the resolution by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) did not reflect deep changes in the sector six years after measures were first imposed with the goal of opening up Mexico’s telecoms industry to more competition.

America Movil “believes that IFT’s resolution is not based on an integral evaluation in terms of competition of the different markets in the Mexican telecommunications sector,” the company said in a statement.

America Movil has long dominated Mexico’s telecoms market. It has previously clashed with the IFT over regulatory measures that challenge its market share or open the door wider to competitors.

The new friction was seen by analysts as “tit for tat” between the company and the regulator as America Movil fights to keep its grip on the sector.

“It’s a monopolistic company wrestling against regulatory oversight,” said Roger Entner, an analyst at Recon Analytics.

“On one hand, you can understand that from America Movil’s perspective. On the other hand, if they are successful, it doesn’t bode well for competition in Mexico.”

America Movil, which was created from a state monopoly, remains Mexico’s largest telecoms operator by far. After a 2014 reform aimed at reducing its market share, the company says its power in the market is reduced.

The new resolution came after an IFT review that occurs every two years of the company and its subsidiaries “to encourage greater competition, eliminate possible barriers and avoid anti-competitive practices,” according to the regulator.

America Movil vowed to challenge the resolution “in accordance with applicable law.”

A spokeswoman for the IFT did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman from America Movil declined to provide additional comment.

America Movil rival AT&T Inc, which struck a deal with Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA last year for the use of some of its Mexico infrastructure, said in a statement shared with Reuters that it was waiting for the resolution to be made public to study it.

“We hope that the regulator will take decisive steps to implement asymmetric measures that allow progress towards effective competition in the sector,” AT&T said. (Reporting by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and David Gregorio)