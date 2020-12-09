UPDATE 3-Mexico beefs up telecom rules; Slim's America Movil bristles

(Adds comments from IFT chief)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s telecoms regulator on Tuesday launched a fresh bid to curb the market power of billionaire Carlos Slim’s telecoms giant America Movil, unveiling measures that limit fees the company can charge customers.

The resolution by the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) aims to curtail unwanted charges on consumers for services including unlocking devices, rates for out-of-network roaming and the end of promotional prices, the regulator said in a statement, without going into specific details.

America Movil argued the measures do not reflect profound changes in the industry more than six years after the government stepped up regulation to weaken Slim’s hold on it.

The firm said it “believes that IFT’s resolution is not based on an integral evaluation in terms of competition of the different markets in the Mexican telecommunications sector.”

IFT president Adolfo Cuevas said that despite some successes in reducing America Movil’s market share, the company is still clearly Mexico’s dominant player.

“This is in no way a punitive measure,” Cuevas told Mexican radio, arguing it was in America Movil’s interest to be part of a competitive market that encouraged investment and development.

“Indeed, what we’re looking for with another sort of decision that will made public soon is to focus on collaborating with America Movil, because our main interest is for regulations to be respected,” he added, without providing more details.

America Movil has long dominated the Mexican market and has previously clashed with the IFT over antitrust curbs.

“It’s a monopolistic company wrestling against regulatory oversight,” said Roger Entner, an analyst at Recon Analytics.

“On one hand, you can understand that from America Movil’s perspective. On the other hand, if they are successful, it doesn’t bode well for competition in Mexico.”

America Movil, which emerged from a former state monopoly, argues that since a 2013-14 reform aimed at cutting the company down to size began to bite, it has not had the same power.

The latest resolution came after an IFT review of the company and its subsidiaries that occurs every two years. America Movil vowed to challenge the resolution “in accordance with applicable law.” A company spokesman declined to comment further.

Competitor AT&T Inc, which struck a deal with Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA last year over the use of some of its Mexico infrastructure, said in a statement it was waiting for the resolution to be made public to study it.

"We hope that the regulator will take decisive steps to implement asymmetric measures that allow progress towards effective competition in the sector," AT&T said.