Company News
July 17, 2019 / 2:19 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Shares surge in Mexican billionaire Slim's phone company after Q2 earnings

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 17 (Reuters) - Shares in Mexican telecommunications company America Movil were up 3% on Wednesday as traders responded positively to second quarter earnings that showed a jump in net profit on favorable currency conditions and subscription growth.

The company, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, posted a quarterly net profit of 14.07 billion pesos ($732.7 million) late on Tuesday, compared with 434.8 million pesos a year earlier, when results were hammered by currency swings. (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutirrez; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below