MEXICO CITY, July 18 (Reuters) - America Movil, Latin America’s largest telecoms firm by number of subscribers, said on Wednesday that it is still evaluating whether to participate in the sale of Brazil’s Cemig Telecom.

The company, which is controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported on Tuesday a 94-percent drop in its second-quarter net profit due to currency-related swings. (Reporting by Sheky Espejo and Julia Love; Editing by Michael O’Boyle)