MEXICO CITY, Feb 12 (Reuters) - America Movil reported a net profit of 10.7 billion pesos ($541.7 million) for the fourth quarter, reversing losses in the year-ago period, the firm said Tuesday.

The company, Latin America’s largest telecommunications firm by number of subscribers and controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, reported revenue of 262.3 billion pesos.

($1 = 19.6650 pesos)