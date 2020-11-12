American Airlines to offer app detailing pandemic-related travel requirements

FILE PHOTO: A lone customer seeks assistance at an American Airlines check-in counter at Washington's Reagan National airport as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, in Washington, U.S. April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it would offer its customers a mobile app from Nov. 18 to show COVID-19 testing and documentation requirements for their destination.

The app, VeriFLY, by software firm Daon, allows real-time verification of COVID-19 related credentials, such as diagnostic lab test results, and aims to streamline the check-in and verification process at the airport.

“Piloting this new solution is a direct response to our customers’ increasing desire to explore more international travel opportunities,” President Robert Isom said in a statement.

After verifying that the traveler’s data matches the country’s requirements, the app displays either a pass or a fail message.

The app will launch for flights from American’s hub in Miami to Jamaica.