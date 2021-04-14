U.S. Justice Department steps up probe of American-JetBlue partnership - WSJ

April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has stepped up an antitrust probe of a partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways and is concerned the deal could lead to inflated fares at key traffic hubs, the Wall Street Journal reported here on Wednesday.

American and JetBlue in February launched the first phase of their partnership, even as the Justice Department and attorneys general in New York, Massachusetts and other jurisdictions were reviewing the proposed tie-up with codeshares on nearly 80 routes from New York and Boston. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)