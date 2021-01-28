American Airlines says flights on regional carrier PSA temporarily grounded

Jan 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines said on Thursday its regional carrier PSA has temporarily removed most of its aircraft from service and it is rebooking passengers while it works with the Federal Aviation Administration to address the issue.

“Out of an abundance of caution, PSA Airlines has temporarily removed most of its aircraft from service in order to complete a necessary, standard inspection on the nose gear door,” a spokeswoman said.

FlightAware shows 136 PSA flights canceled on Thursday. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski and David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese)