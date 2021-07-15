American Airlines cancels voluntary leave for about 3,300 flight attendants

July 15 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday it has canceled the voluntary leaves of about 3,300 flight attendants, asking them to return either in November or December to meet rising customer demand, according to a letter to staff reviewed by Reuters.

The U.S. airline said it would also begin recruiting and hiring about 800 new flight attendants by March 2022. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)