CHICAGO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal judge ordered on Wednesday the detention of an American Airlines mechanic charged with purposely damaging an aircraft in July, court papers showed.

Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani is a risk of flight and a danger to the community, the court said. (Reporting by David Shepardson Writing by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Marguerita Choy)