July 13 (Reuters) - American Airlines said on Tuesday it expects to report a second-quarter net loss of between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion, excluding net special items.

The U.S. airline expects to end the second quarter with about $21.3 billion in total available liquidity. (bit.ly/3wD1gfR) (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)