Dec 4 (Reuters) - American Airlines said on Friday it expects its fourth-quarter average daily cash burn to be at the high end of its previously forecasted range of between $25 million and $30 million.

The U.S. airline said rising COVID-19 cases and travel restrictions have slowed net bookings growth, which has persisted into December. (bit.ly/3lAWb24) (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)