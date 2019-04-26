American Airlines executives 'confident' 737 MAX will be ungrounded by Aug. 19

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc executives said on Friday that they are “confident” that Boeing Co’s 737 MAX aircraft will be ungrounded by Aug. 19.

American decided earlier this month to remove its 24 MAX jets, which were grounded worldwide in March following two fatal crashes on other airlines, from its flying schedule through Aug. 19.

Before making that decision, Chief Executive Doug Parker said he told regulators that he needed 95 percent certainty that passengers could actually fly on MAX tickets that the airline sells past that date. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)