Oct 24 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc increased its full-year estimate for costs related to the Boeing 737 MAX grounding to $540 million on Thursday, sending its shares down about 2% before the bell.

The U.S. airline had earlier said its 2019 pretax income would take a $400 million hit because of flight cancellations. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)