July 23 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc reported its second consecutive quarterly loss on Thursday, as the coronavirus crisis crushed demand for air travel.

The U.S. airline reported a net loss of $2.07 billion, or $4.82 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $662 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Its total operating revenue plunged 86.4% to $1.62 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)