Jan 23 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc reported a 27% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, as strong travel demand helped the U.S. airline counter the impact of flight cancellations due to the 737 MAX grounding.

Net income rose to $414 million, or 95 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $325 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.4% to $11.3 billion. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)