October 25, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

American Airlines quarterly profit halves

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - American Airlines said on Thursday its third-quarter profit nearly halved, hurt by higher fuel costs and the impact of Hurricane Florence that forced the company to cancel about 2,100 flights in September.

The No. 1 U.S. carrier by passenger traffic reported net income of $341 million, or 74 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept.30 compared with $661 million, or $1.36 per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the airlines earned $1.13 per share.

Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru and Tracy Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Arun Koyyur

