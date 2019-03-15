American Airlines pilots told by union not to fly to Venezuela

March 15 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc pilots should not to fly to Venezuela, influential pilots union said on Friday, following a travel advisory issued by the U.S. State Department this week.

The department cited civil unrest, poor health and arbitrary arrest and detention of U.S. citizens in Venezuela for issuing the advisory here on March 12.

“Do not accept any trips to Venezuela,” the Allied Pilots Association said in a statement. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)