JetBlue, American to refrain from 'certain coordination' in some cities

FILE PHOTO: JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) - JetBlue Airways and American Airlines Group will refrain from "certain kinds of coordination" in some cities, where they are substantial competitors to each other, the carriers said on Tuesday. (bwnews.pr/3nB6mob)

The move follows a regulatory review of their previously announced strategic partnership to boost flying options in New York and Boston, allowing the two airlines to sell each other’s flights and link frequent flyer programs.