Company News
September 9, 2020 / 12:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

American Eagle beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as people stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic shopped online for athleisure and lounge apparel from the retailer’s Aerie label.

Total revenue fell to $883.5 million in the three months ended Aug. 1, from $1.04 billion a year earlier, but beat expectations of $847.8 million.

Net loss attributable to the company was $13.8 million, or 8 cents per share, compared with a profit of $64.98 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded about $14 million in impairment, restructuring and COVID-19 related charges in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below