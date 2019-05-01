2nd Circuit rebuffs Experian subsidiary’s objections to TCPA class action deal

An Experian subsidiary lacked standing to object to American Eagle Outfitters’ settlement of a junk-text class action even though it may eventually have to pay the $14.5 million bill, a federal appeals court held on Tuesday.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the Pittsburgh-based retailer’s settlement of the 2014 lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The 2017 settlement covers the owners of more 618,000 cellphones that received American Eagle’s unsolicited marketing texts over a seven-year period.

