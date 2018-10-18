American Express third-quarter profit jumps 22 pct

Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co’s third-quarter profit rose 21.7 percent, as a strengthening U.S. economy powered higher credit-card spending.

The credit-card issuer said on Thursday net income climbed to $1.65 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $1.36 billion a year earlier. On a per-share basis, AmEx earned $1.88, compared with $1.51 in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 9.2 percent to $10.14 billion. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)