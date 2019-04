April 18 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co said on Thursday its quarterly profit fell 5 percent, as it spent more on its rewards program.

The company said net income fell to $1.55 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.63 billion, or $1.86 per share, a year earlier. (reut.rs/2VQDifq)

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, rose 7 percent to $10.36 billion. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)