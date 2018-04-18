FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 8:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

AmEx profit jumps 31 percent on higher customer spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co’s quarterly profit rose about 31 percent as a strengthening U.S. economy contributed to higher customer spending.

AmEx said on Wednesday net income attributable to common shareholders rose to $1.63 billion or $1.86 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.25 billion or $1.35 per share a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, climbed 12 percent to $9.72 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba and Pallavi Dewan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

