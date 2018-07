July 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday as a strengthening U.S. economy drew in more customers and encouraged higher credit card spending.

Net income rose to $1.62 billion, or $1.84 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $1.34 billion, or $1.47 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue, net of interest expense, climbed 9 percent to $10 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)