Bonds News
October 18, 2019 / 11:38 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

AmEx quarterly profit rises 6% on higher consumer spending

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Credit card issuer American Express Co reported a 6% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, as more people used cards to shop, pay bills and make big ticket purchases.

Net income rose to $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.65 billion, or $1.88 per share, a year earlier, the company said.

Total revenue, excluding interest expense, rose 8% to $11 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $2.03 per share, on revenue of $10.94 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, but it was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below